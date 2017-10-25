Resident walks outside, finds dead man on door step

A resident walked out of his house Wednesday morning and found a dead man on his door step in Cobb County.

The incident occurred in the 20 block of Golden Pine Road.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department told CBS46 the resident found the body just before 8 a.m. A vehicle was also located in the street and police say they believe the victim was in the vehicle at one point.

The victim's cause of death has not been determined.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.