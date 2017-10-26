Police release sketch of suspect after fatal shooting in Conyers

Police released a sketch of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Conyers.

Richard Green was shot and killed around noon on Oct. 22 inside a home on Pinedale Circle, according to a spokesperson with the Conyers Police Department.

The spokesperson says the shooter was seen fleeing the location on foot.

An artist rendering of the suspect was released by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS.

