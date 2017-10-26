Man critically injured in DeKalb County triple shooting

A man is hospitalized in critical condition, one of three people struck in a triple shooting in DeKalb County Wednesday night.

Two other men were hospitalized and were last listed in stable condition.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. at a home on the 4000 block of Waldrop Hills Drive in Decatur. When police arrived on the scene, they found two men lying outside of the home.

"We're not we're not sure right now if any of the injured parties are our suspects," said DeKalb County PD Lieutenant Shane Stanfield. "We know there was a lot of gunfire but we don't know all of the details of who was shooting and where."

Police are still trying to determine a motive.

