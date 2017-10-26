Mother whose son was called slave in classroom to speak with school leaders

An outraged mother will address Cobb County school leaders after her son was called a slave by another student during "Civil War Day."More >
An outraged mother will address Cobb County school leaders after her son was called a slave by another student during "Civil War Day."More >
A resident walked out of his house Wednesday morning and found a dead man on his door step in Cobb County.More >
A resident walked out of his house Wednesday morning and found a dead man on his door step in Cobb County.More >
A national civil rights group says it has "grave concerns" about actions taken by a Georgia university after five black cheerleaders knelt during the national anthem at a football game.More >
A national civil rights group says it has "grave concerns" about actions taken by a Georgia university after five black cheerleaders knelt during the national anthem at a football game.More >
Derek Easterling, the mayor of Kennesaw, is getting mixed reviews for his decision to perform in drag during a charity benefit last week.More >
Derek Easterling, the mayor of Kennesaw, is getting mixed reviews for his decision to perform in drag during a charity benefit last week.More >
The mother of a student at a Cobb County school is seeing red after she says her son was stabbed in the face with a pencil by another student.More >
The mother of a student at a Cobb County school is seeing red after she says her son was stabbed in the face with a pencil by another student.More >
Residents in south Atlanta say they're waiting up often as late as 9 p.m. for their mail to arrive, adding that sometimes deliveries don't come at all for days.More >
Residents in south Atlanta say they're waiting up often as late as 9 p.m. for their mail to arrive, adding that sometimes deliveries don't come at all for days.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
There people were arrested Monday in connection to the choking death of a man in Clayton County.More >
Police say there was lots of gunfire after a triple shooting in Decatur late Wednesday.More >
Police say there was lots of gunfire after a triple shooting in Decatur late Wednesday.More >
The family of a 3-year-old boy is demanding justice after the boy died while in the custody of a temporary guardian.More >
The family of a 3-year-old boy is demanding justice after the boy died while in the custody of a temporary guardian.More >