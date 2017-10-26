Mother whose son was called slave in classroom to speak with school leaders

An outraged mother will address Cobb County school leaders after her son was called a slave by another student during "Civil War Day."

Dr. Corrie Davis, whose son attends Big Shanty Elementary School in Kennesaw, is expected to speak at the Cobb County School Board meeting. This comes after an annual school event called "Civil War Day."

Davis says her son told her a classmate, a white child, was dressed as a plantation owner. When Davis' son asked his friend why he would dress that way, the friend said "We had to dress up so, I'm a plantation owner and you're my slave."

"I'm fighting back tears now thinking about what he must have felt as he walked away. He walked away thinking I was just called a slave," Davis told CBS46 News.

Davis asked school officials if they would continue the optional attire to mimic the Civil War and they weren't able to give her a direct answer. CBS46 reached out to those officials and received this statement regarding the matter:

"As part of an experiential learning activity dealing with the Civil War, students were given the option of dressing in period attire. No student was required to dress in period attire and any student that did so was not instructed, nor required, to dress in any specific attire."

Davis says the school has been doing the activity for over a decade and she believes that the lesson should be updated with the times. She says she spoke with Cobb County school board member David Morgan following the story that aired.

She says that Morgan called the special meeting to discuss the incident with the superintendent and firmly believes the school needs to change its practice.

