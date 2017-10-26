Man involving in crash fatally struck by van after exiting vehicle

Police are looking for the driver of a box van that fatally struck and killed a man who had exited his vehicle following a crash on Wednesday.

The incident happened around 10:10 p.m. along westbound I-20 near mile marker 43 in Douglas County.

Police say the victim was involved in a single-vehicle crash and got out of his vehicle. He ran into the center lane of the highway and was struck by a box van. The box van did not stop and police are continuing to look for that vehicle.

The victim is only described as a 30 year-old man. His identity has not been released.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.