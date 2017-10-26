Vehicle identified in deadly Clarkston hit and run

The Dekalb County Police Department has identified the make and model fo the vehicle that struck and killed a four-year-old girl on Oct. 18 in Clarkston.

Police are looking for a 2000-2001 charcoal gray, four-door Toyota Camry. Police were able to identify the vehicle’s make and model from paint chips and the passenger side headlight lens recovered at the scene.

The vehicle will have damage to the right front-end and the headlight may still illuminate but at a decreased level.

