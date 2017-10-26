Seasonal hiring in full effect at DICK'S Sporting Goods

DICK’S Sporting Goods is looking to hire several seasonal workers as the holiday season approaches and groves of people flock to retailers in pursuit of the perfect gift.

Job seekers who are passionate about sports or the outdoors are encouraged to apply for hourly associate positions throughout metro Atlanta.

Applicants can apply for positions at:

Alpharetta

Atlanta, (Lenox, Perimeter Pointe)

Buford, (Mall of Georgia)

Canton

Cumming

Fayetteville

Kennesaw

Loganville

Marietta

McDonough

Newnan

Norcross

Tucker

Hiring managers are looking for applicants who can utilize personal experiences and in-depth knowledge of the outdoors and sports to guide, inform, equip and inspire customers.

Hired associates benefit from store discounts and the opportunity to work with top outdoor and sport brands.

For more information, visit dickssportinggoods.jobs to learn more.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.