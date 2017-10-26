Gwinnett Co. PD investigating after vehicle drives into restaurant in unincorporated Snellville, one dead

Gwinnett County police officers are investigating a fatal accident after a car drove into the M&J Homestyle Cooking on West Main Street in unincorporated Snellville.

According to officials, a vehicle ran into the restaurant, killing one person. At this time, it is not known if it was a patron inside the restaurant or the driver of the vehicle that died.

We have a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information. Stay with CBS 46 as this story develops.

