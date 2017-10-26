Car crashes through Snellville restaurant, killing man eating in - CBS46 News

Car crashes through Snellville restaurant, killing man eating inside

Gwinnett County Police say a woman mixed up her gas pedal and brake when she drove into the M&J Homestyle Cooking on West Main Street in unincorporated Snellville.

According to officials, a vehicle went straight through a glass wall, striking two men eating at a booth. One was injured and one was killed. 

The driver and her husband were uninjured.

