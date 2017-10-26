How much did you think it paid? Look into Georgia's job markets, educational disconnect

Georgia’s booming economy is hiding a critical flaw: too many jobs cannot find trained workers and too many graduates have the wrong degree for the jobs.

That’s what the Metro Chamber of Commerce is finding in a newly released survey.

It shows Georgia employers need seven times as many business, marketing and managing workers as Georgia schools are preparing to enter the workplace, and one of the biggest shortages is for truck drivers.

We dove into the numbers and found the people they affect. This survey says the numbers for construction jobs are a good match, but we are educating 10 times as many English majors as we have jobs for and only a tenth as many truck drivers as we need.

Let’s share Eric’s story. It’s fall semester at Atlanta Technical College and Eric Bonitto is loving it.

He’s studying psychology to be a psychiatrist or counsellor. He has no idea if Georgia employers will pay for his skills.

Now here’s a different student with the same problem.

DeAngelo Gray is studying design and video specializing in media production.

“They said I could work as a news reporter or on a movie set,” he said.

He said he could make around $100,000 or more.

We could not bring ourselves to tell him that his $100,000 are way too high.

But in Downtown Atlanta, we learned these stories are true across the state. Nobody tells students we need truck drivers and nurses and not so many psychologists or reporters.

“We don’t communicate to students where the jobs are,” said Metro Chamber of Commerce’s Amy Lancaster.

Georgia is the second worst state in the nation for social mobility, the likelihood you can rise above the income level you’re born in.

“The overall outcome we want is for our citizenry to be self-sufficient, to get a job that pays something,” Lancaster said.

Closing the gap will require parents and schools to be more realistic about what the jobs are, and how much they are worth.

Bonitto is one step ahead.

“I work for FedEx,” he said. “The more hours you work, they kind of do a half and half program.”

One last through from this in-depth study by Accenture and the Metro Chamber of Commerce: Georgia is only one of two states which does not help poorer high school grads get more education.

Instead, the Hope Scholarship is for any income student who keeps their grades up. Changing that could be a fight.

