Kwanza Hall wants voters to know he's still connected to his south side roots

Thousands of voters have already cast their ballots during early voting in the Atlanta mayor’s race.

And while the pace has been consistent it has not been particularly brisk.

Many voters are still trying to decide who to pick.

Kwanza Hall is charismatic and popular, but his constituents are in town, so there was a question whether he could make an impact beyond all those hip communities he helped revitalize.

But he says that’s no problem.

Hall has been a household name for more than a decade on the eastside of Atlanta.

“As a council member I represent the east side, Old Fourth Ward, Poncey Highlands. I don’t know if y'all have heard about what we’ve done on the Boulevard,” said Hall.

But here on the southside he’s back home where he grew up.

For Hall and his wife Natalie, politics is a family affair.

She’s running for a seat on the Fulton County Commission.

Like most of the candidates, Hall is in the pack behind frontrunners Mayr Norwood and Keisha Lance Bottoms, and like most of the candidates, that means he’s still within striking distance of making a runoff.

“A lot of people have called me and texted and said that they have voted for me and Natalie so we’re feeling pretty good about the energy out there, feels good.”

A random sampling of early voters at the Adamsville Recreation Center confirms folks here haven’t forgotten that Hall is also one of them.

“I wanted to make sure I got my vote in for Kwanza,” said Tunu Pookrum.

“He reminds me so much of Martin Luther King. I just hope he wins,” said Reacie Wright.

Hall has been behind much of the development boom in the Northeastern side of town where many of Atlanta’s hottest neighborhoods are located, and he is acutely aware that much of the Southwest has been left behind and says he’s the one who can change that.

“And I’ve done that as a council member in the Old Fourth Ward revitalizing one of the most dire neighborhoods in our community and in our city people wanted to change the name of that neighborhood can you imagine now if we had done that.”

In a race packed with talented candidates who can’t help but to poach each other’s votes, Hall believes he’s got the best shot.

“I plan to be the last man standing with my wife by my side we have really worked hard and I know at the end of the day the amount of attention and feedback that we’ve gotten from the voters will be something that carries us over the top.”

