Man found guilty of molesting a little girl

A Gwinnett County jury deliberated for 30 minutes before finding Marco Antonio Esparza-Castaneda guilty of aggravated child molestation of a 7-year-old girl.

During the 3-day trial, which began Oct. 23, Special Victims Unit Detective Brian Dorminy told the court that the child reported an account of oral sodomy to her mother.

It was his expert opinion that forensic interviews, behavior, and outcry were consistent with sexual assault.

Castaneda was sentenced to 25 years in confinement, life on probation, and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.