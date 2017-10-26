Man found guilty of molesting a little girl

A Gwinnett County jury deliberated for 30 minutes before finding Marco Antonio Esparza-Castaneda guilty of aggravated child molestation of a 7-year-old girl.More >
Two men are in custody after they were busted with marijuana and a stolen gun during a traffic stop in Duluth on Saturday.More >
Six high school students in Gwinnett County could face suspension for what the district described as sexual misconduct.More >
As many as 40 occupants of a Gwinnett County hotel were evacuated during a fire at the facility early Sunday morning.More >
A woman who led police on a high-speed chase while her two young children were in the vehicle has been arrested.More >
Residents in south Atlanta say they're waiting up often as late as 9 p.m. for their mail to arrive, adding that sometimes deliveries don't come at all for days.More >
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is charged with neglect after her 100-year-old mother was found lying on the floor after days.More >
Demonstrators are expected to protest Emory Hospital's denial of a kidney transplant for a two-year-old boy.More >
Two students in police custody, accused of plotting to attack students and staff at Etowah High School in Cherokee County, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
