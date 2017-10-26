2nd woman accuses George H.W. Bush of grabbing her backside

Residents in south Atlanta say they're waiting up often as late as 9 p.m. for their mail to arrive, adding that sometimes deliveries don't come at all for days.More >
Two students in police custody, accused of plotting to attack students and staff at Etowah High School in Cherokee County, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is charged with neglect after her 100-year-old mother was found lying on the floor after days.More >
Demonstrators are expected to protest Emory Hospital's denial of a kidney transplant for a two-year-old boy.More >
A once deadly disease is making a frightening comeback in Atlanta. HIV Aids is on the rise in a very specific, vulnerable community of gay and bisexual black men.More >
A second actress is accusing former President George H.W. Bush of inappropriate touching. Jordana Grolnick says Bush grabbed her buttocks during a group photo last year at the Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine.More >
In less than a month citizens of Atlanta will take to the polls to elect their next mayor, but before then, 12 candidates continue to pound the pavement in hopes of solidifying more votes.More >
There are a dozen names on the ballot right now for mayor of Atlanta, but over the last few weeks, that number has dwindled just slightly.More >
There are stunning statements and a fiery war or words between the president and two retiring Republican senators.More >
City leaders are scrambling to comply with providing voting materials in Spanish to Gwinnett County’s large Latino population.More >
Political machines either lend a firm hand or a strong arm to local races and Atlanta has a legendary machine. But has that changed?More >
The Atlanta mayor's race has been all talk up until now, but with early voting in its fourth day, it's all about the "Get Out The Vote" effort.More >
Mayoral candidate Peter Aman says somebody recently made overtures to him that they would contribute campaign money if he remembers who his friends are once he gets into office.More >
Early voters in Conyers are casting their ballots for mayor with new voting machines. While some say the paper feature can help with security, others say not so fast.More >
Former Atlanta mayor Shirley Franklin says she will not officially endorse anyone in the current mayor's race, adding that she almost ran herself.More >
