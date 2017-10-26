Shooter walks into Clayton County restaurant, kills cook

Police say someone walked into a Clayton County restaurant and shot and killed a cook.

The incident occurred just before 5:30 p.m. at the Ranchero Restaurant in the 11000 block of Tara Blvd.

A spokesperson with the Clayton County Police Department told CBS46 the restaurant was open when the shooter simply walked into an open kitchen door and fired several shots at the cook.

Although fire crews tried to keep the unidentified cook alive, he was declared dead when taken to the hospital.

Police say the shooter, who also has not been identified, did not take anything.

