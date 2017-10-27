Mostly sunny, pleasant in Atlanta Friday - CBS46 News

Mostly sunny, pleasant in Atlanta Friday

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Expect sunny skies in Atlanta Friday with pleasant afternoon temperatures. 

Will it rain?

  • No

What you need to know

  • After a cold start to the day, temperatures will climb into the 70's for the second straight afternoon in Atlanta. Much of the day will be clear with clouds moving back in Friday night.

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Sunny | 48° | South wind at 0-5 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Mostly sunny | 67° | South wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Mostly sunny | 74° | South wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Sunny | 73° | South wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Partly cloudy | 68° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Partly cloudy | 60° | Southeast wind at 5-10 mph.

Friday's Almanac 

  • Normal High: 70°
  • Record High: 87° from 1940
     
  • Normal Low: 51°
  • Record Low: 31° from 1962
     
  • Sunset: 6:50 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Saturday

