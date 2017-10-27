Woman shot, killed on I-20 in DeKalb County

Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by another passenger in a car on I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Thursday.More >
The Dekalb County Police Department has identified the make and model fo the vehicle that struck and killed a four-year-old girl on Oct. 18 in Clarkston.More >
Police released a sketch of the man accused of shooting and killing another man in Conyers.More >
Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by another passenger in a car on I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Thursday.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition, one of three people struck in a triple shooting in DeKalb County Wednesday night.More >
Former DeKalb County Commissioner Stanley K. Watson plead guilty on Oct. 25 to misappropriating $3,000 of county funds for personal use.More >
A lot of people living on Olde Village Court in Dunwoody have pets, like Warren Turner and his dog, Bo. He heard from his neighbor about a rabid raccoon in the area.More >
Two students in police custody, accused of plotting to attack students and staff at Etowah High School in Cherokee County, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
When an insurance company issues payment on a claim, the check should be yours to cash. Unless there’s a co-signer.More >
Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by another passenger in a car on I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Thursday.More >
COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - A Columbus woman is charged with neglect after her 100-year-old mother was found lying on the floor after days.More >
