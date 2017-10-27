Woman shot, killed on I-20 in DeKalb County

Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by another passenger in a car on I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Thursday.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department says the woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of a silver jeep with two other men in the car. While the two men were untouched, police say the men told them the shooting was a case of road rage.

"Initially they said they were having an argument with someone and the gun shot was fired," said the police spokesperson, adding that the driver speed off.

Police looked for the shooter for hours until it was revealed the woman was shot in the back.

The two men were taken in for questioning. By 7:30 p.m., police say they determined the gunshot came from inside the car and the man sitting in the backseat was charged with murder.

There's no word yet on whether or not the driver will be charged.

Police say they're still looking for a motive.

