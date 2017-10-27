New STEM program to expose students to motorsports industry

“Operation Hope” and Atlanta Public Schools teamed up with Bryant Group Motorsports Academy to launch a new program at Ralph J. Bunche Middle School.

The 12-week program includes a focus on Science, technology, engineering and math skills. According to APS Superintendent Dr. Meria Carstarphen, the program will also expose students to the motorsports industry.

“It’s all about exposure so that they know it’s available, and they can be curious to see what they like and what they don’t like,” she said.

Sixty students will be enrolled in the program. In addition to learning about the motorsports industry, they will also learn life skills and leadership lessons.

