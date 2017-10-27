New STEM program to expose students to motorsports industry

“Operation Hope” and Atlanta Public Schools teamed up with Bryant Group Motorsports Academy to launch a new program at Ralph J. Bunche Middle School.More >
Dr. Mary Davis has been named the 15th superintendent of Henry County Schools. Davis spent the past three years as the chief academic officer for Cobb County Public Schools.More >
District officials say students will continue to be in school for an extended 20-minutes in DeKalb County Schools to make up for lost instructional time through Nov. 30.More >
The family of Governor and United States Senator Zell Miller says a recent diagnosis of Parkinson’s Disease is pulling the curtain on an astonishing political career.More >
People can feel better about spending money on lottery tickets knowing that proceeds help students obtain an education throughout the state.More >
Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by another passenger in a car on I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Thursday.More >
When an insurance company issues payment on a claim, the check should be yours to cash. Unless there’s a co-signer.More >
Two students in police custody, accused of plotting to attack students and staff at Etowah High School in Cherokee County, are expected to appear in court on Thursday.More >
Police say someone walked into a Clayton County restaurant and shot and killed a cook.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
