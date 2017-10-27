Suspect in deadly hit and run in Clayton Co. Home Depot parking lot expected in court

A Clayton County man charged in a man’s death is expected in court.

Investigators said Murray Blackman’s erratic driving killed the man outside of a Home Depot in Morrow last month. Police say Blackman walked into the store and asked people if they wanted to buy a laptop.

One man said yes and agreed to meet him in the parking lot. At some point, police said Blackman drove off and surveillance video showed the potential buyer hanging onto the side of Blackman’s car.

According to police, Blackman then slammed on his brakes, sending the other person to the ground and killing him.

