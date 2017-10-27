Police activity shuts down Downtown Connector, portions of I-20 - CBS46 News

Police activity shuts down Downtown Connector, portions of I-20

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

All lanes of I-20 eastbound are closed at the Downtown Connector and from the Downtown Connector to I-20 due to police activity. 

Not much is known at this time, but motorists are asked to seek alternate routes. 

