Southside Atlanta artist with unique style makes headway in rap industry

A local rap artist is making his way around Atlanta and is beginning to make his way up the industry ladder.

American rapper, Jew, was born and raised in the Southside of Atlanta on August 5, 1991. He is also known to many as "Sucker Free Jew" which stemmed from his movement "Sucker Free".

Jew began making his way up and down the east coast after months of local performances which lead to him finding acclaim in April 2017 with the release of his debut mixtape entitled "Jewish". Shortly after, he released a single called "1.3" that has received an immense amount of positive attention in the metro Atlanta area and all around the southeast.

Jew prides himself on being a unique artist with an original style and sound that connects various realms of listeners anywhere from the streets to the corporate office. His lyrics are said to be not only heard, but felt and related to by his passionate delivery and distinct tone.

His mixtape can be found on various music outlets including SoundCloud and Live Mixtapez and his singles including the hit "1.3" can be found on Apple Music, iTunes and Tidal.

For more information on this up and coming Atlanta artist, you can follow his social media outlets (IG and Twitter) @suckerfreejew.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.