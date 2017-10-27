Police: Thief steals jewelry as he pretends to shop - CBS46 News

Police: Thief steals jewelry as he pretends to shop

By WGCL Digital Team
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Authorities are trying to locate a man they say is responsible for snatching jewelry on at least two occasions in Gwinnett County.

Gwinnett County Police say the suspect asks the sales associate to look at high-valued jewelry, then grabs it and runs out the door.

The first incident occurred October 9 at a Macy's Department Store at the Mall of Georgia. The suspect took off with two chain necklaces valued at $5,000.

The second incident occurred October 12 at a Kohl's Department Store on Hamilton Creek Parkway in Buford. The thief stole a diamond engagement ring valued at $2,500.

If anyone recognizes the man in the photo or has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.  To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.  Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.  

