Teenager will spend life behind bars, pleads guilty to fatal shooting

A year after fatally shooting a man during a robbery in Douglasville, 19-year-old Ortegas Franklin has been sentenced to life in prison.

The teenager plead guilty to one count of malice murder and two counts of felony murder at his Oct. 24 court appearance.

In November 2016, Franklin walked into the backyard of Mark Stephens armed with two guns as he demanded money and belongings from the group of people playing cards.

Witnesses said Franklin became angry when Stephens smacked his hand during a pat down.

The teenager then shot Stephens four times.

Douglas County District Attorney Brian Fortner said it was a tragic case.

“Robbing someone of money is bad enough, but Franklin robbed Mark’s family of a life that can never be replaced. Franklin left them with a lifetime full of pain and sorrow. In doing so, he sacrificed a large part of his own life in the process as he now enters the prison system at the age of 19 to serve a life sentence,” said Fortner. “This type of violence is destroying our society and it will not be tolerated.”

