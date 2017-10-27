Big plans and big bucks are giving downtown Atlanta a much needed facelift

Developers are investing more than five billion dollars into the revitalization of downtown Atlanta.

Approximately $192 million is going directly to upgrading Philips Arena, and that’s just the beginning of what’s to come here in downtown.

Some of those projects include the Gulch Project, Underground Atlanta, and plans for a mixed use community area.

“I think people are going to be blown away and consider all of the major sporting events and the things that are going to be happening in the next two to three years in downtown we are really going to be on the world stage.”

