Pumpkin thieves are robbing children of their Halloween cheer

Families who still have pumpkins sitting on their front porch in the Castlewood neighborhood are the lucky ones.

“This is the second year in a row that all three pumpkins each time have been stolen.”

Surveillance video captured from a home on Rockingham Street shows two people sprinting out of an SUV grabbing whatever pumpkins they could from the front porch and then taking off.

Castlewood is known for its elaborate decorations attracting trick or treaters from all over Atlanta.

“It’s all for the children that are coming to get the candy and we have kids from the neighborhood and other neighborhoods because it is such a Halloween street and it’s just too bad.”

The neighborhood association estimates more than a dozen homes were randomly targeted just after midnight Oct. 26.

Many of those pumpkins carefully selected by children in the families to carve after the holiday.

“The pumpkins that we would put out were the ones that we would then carve right before Thanksgiving and make jack-o-lanterns out of so that’s a big disappointment.”

The Atlanta Police Department tells CBS46 they are looking into the crime trend and if the thieves are caught they could face theft by taking and vandalism charges.

