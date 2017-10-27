Man indicted for murdering and hiding his grandmother's body

The grandson of Millicent Williams, a 78-year-old whose body was found in a wooded area near I-20, has been indicted and accused of killing and hiding her body.

DeKalb County jurors returned a five-count indictment including charges of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another, and theft by taking.

Thirty-five-year-old Gregory Williams has been in county jail since the police discovered the body on Aug. 16, 2017.

