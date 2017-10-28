Rain in Atlanta today, cold and windy tonight - CBS46 News

Rain in Atlanta today, cold and windy tonight

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
Expect scattered rain throughout the afternoon in Atlanta with drier, colder and windy weather tonight. 

Will it rain?

  • Yes

What you need to know

  • You'll have to plan around scattered rain throughout the morning and afternoon, which is developing ahead of a cold front. Once the front moves through today, we'll dry out your for plans tonight, but it'll also turn windy and cold!

Plan your day

  • 8 AM
    Scattered rain | 57° | South wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • Noon
    Scattered rain | 61° | Southwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 3 PM
    Scattered rain | 60° | Northwest wind at 5-10 mph.
     
  • 5 PM
    Scattered rain | 56° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
     
  • 7 PM
    Mostly cloudy & windy | 52° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.
     
  • 11 PM
    Mostly cloudy & windy | 46° | Northwest wind at 10-15 mph.

Saturday's Almanac 

  • Normal High: 69°
  • Record High: 86° from 1940
     
  • Normal Low: 50°
  • Record Low: 31° from 1957
     
  • Sunset: 6:49 p.m.

Next chance of rain

  • Slight chance Thursday

