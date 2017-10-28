Police searching for suspect after shooting wounds 2 in NW Atlanta

Police need your help to identify a suspect in a double shooting at a gas station in Northwest Atlanta.

Newly released surveillance video shows the gunman open fire with other people around.

In the video, the suspect walks to the side of the gas station parking lot, pulls out a gun and starts shooting into a silver car before running off. The victims, 27-year-old Robert Eagle and 27-year-old Shardai Jett, were transported to the hospital where they spoke to police.

We’ve learned this all started after a traffic incident. Police said a red Honda Civic ran a red light, almost hitting the silver car on Northside Drive. The victims got into an argument with the driver of the red Civic and afterward stopped at the gas station.

That’s when someone started shooting at them. We’re working to get a condition update on Eagle and Jett.

If you know anything about this incident, please call the Atlanta Police Dept. There is a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

