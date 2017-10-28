3 Meadowcreek High teens killed in accident on Steve Reynolds Blvd., one in critical condition

Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that took the lives of three teens on Friday night.

The accident involved a single vehicle and it occurred in the 4400 block of Steve Reynolds Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross. Police responded to the area around 10:15 p.m. Friday.

When police responded to the scene, they discovered a black SUV with extensive damage off of the roadway and down an embankment. The vehicle, a black Toyota 4 Runner, was traveling south on Steve Reynolds Boulevard after leaving the Meadowcreek High School football game.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the 4 Runner was traveling in the left lane when it came upon a slower vehicle. Based on witness accounts and evidence collected at the scene, the driver of the 4 Runner, 18-year-old Brandon Martinez, swerved to the right to avoid a collision and lost control of the vehicle.

The 4 runner veered to the right and went airborne after striking a guardrail, then collided with a tree. The 4 Runner was heavily damaged, killing Martinez and two other passengers, 18-year-old Nelson Umanzor and 16-year-old Naseer Alwakeel. A fourth passenger, 17-year-old Mesiah Allen, remains in critical condition at GMC Lawrenceville.

Pieces of the car are still in the embankment this morning. Incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/r8Zc28iuXm — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 28, 2017

Father of 16-year-old Naseer Alwakeel at the scene. Says his son played lacrosse, ran cross country. He leaves behind four other siblings pic.twitter.com/lEQ1qlUfOA — Ashley Thompson (@AshleyCBS46) October 28, 2017

Police believe all four boys were Meadowcreek High School students. Speed is being investigated as a contributing factor.

