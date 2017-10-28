Former Rome High School wrestling coach sentenced to 10 years for sexual relationship with student

A former high school wrestling coach in Floyd County was sentenced to 10 years and will serve four months behind bars.More >
A former high school wrestling coach in Floyd County was sentenced to 10 years and will serve four months behind bars.More >
A year after fatally shooting a man during a robbery in Douglasville, 19-year-old Ortegas Franklin has been sentenced to life in prison.More >
A year after fatally shooting a man during a robbery in Douglasville, 19-year-old Ortegas Franklin has been sentenced to life in prison.More >
Authorities are trying to locate a man they say is responsible for snatching jewelry on at least two occasions in Gwinnett County.More >
Authorities are trying to locate a man they say is responsible for snatching jewelry on at least two occasions in Gwinnett County.More >
A Clayton County man charged in a man’s death is expected in court.More >
A Clayton County man charged in a man’s death is expected in court.More >
Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by another passenger in a car on I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Thursday.More >
Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by another passenger in a car on I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Thursday.More >
Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that took the lives of three teens on Friday night.More >
Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that took the lives of three teens on Friday night.More >
A year after fatally shooting a man during a robbery in Douglasville, 19-year-old Ortegas Franklin has been sentenced to life in prison.More >
A year after fatally shooting a man during a robbery in Douglasville, 19-year-old Ortegas Franklin has been sentenced to life in prison.More >
A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter.More >
A federal grand jury in Washington, DC, on Friday approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to sources briefed on the matter.More >
The CBS46 BullDog breaks case wide openMore >
The CBS46 BullDog breaks case wide openMore >
Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by another passenger in a car on I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Thursday.More >
Police say a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed by another passenger in a car on I-20 and Wesley Chapel Road in DeKalb County Thursday.More >