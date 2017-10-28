Former Rome High School wrestling coach sentenced to 10 years fo - CBS46 News

Former Rome High School wrestling coach sentenced to 10 years for sexual relationship with student

By WGCL Digital Team
Bryan Aspera (Source: Floyd County) Bryan Aspera (Source: Floyd County)
FLOYD COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A former high school wrestling coach in Floyd County was sentenced to 10 years and will serve four months behind bars. 

Bryan Aspera pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student. After he is released, he must register as a sex offender. 

Aspera coached at Rome High School. 

