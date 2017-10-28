Real 'Love & Hip-Hop:' Offset proposes to Cardi B onstage

Sunday, October 29 2017 3:48 AM EDT2017-10-29 07:48:40 GMT
Officials say it will take at least months and likely years to fully recover from devastating wildfires that ripped through Northern California earlier this month, killing 42 people and destroying at least 8,900...More >
Officials say it will take at least months and likely years to fully recover from devastating wildfires that ripped through Northern California earlier this month, killing 42 people and destroying at least 8,900 structures.More >
Saturday, October 28 2017 10:21 PM EDT2017-10-29 02:21:41 GMT
Sonoma County officials said Saturday it will take at least months and likely years to fully recover from devastating wildfires that ripped through Northern California earlier this month, destroying at least 8,900...More >
Sonoma County officials said Saturday it will take at least months and likely years to fully recover from devastating wildfires that ripped through Northern California earlier this month, destroying at least 8,900 structures and killing 42 people.More >
Saturday, October 28 2017 6:49 PM EDT2017-10-28 22:49:00 GMT
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico's damaged power grid to a tiny Montana company from the hometown of...More >
The Federal Emergency Management Agency says it had no involvement in the decision to award a $300 million contract to help restore Puerto Rico's damaged power grid to a tiny Montana company from the hometown of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.More >
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Here's some real life love and hip-hop: Cardi B and Offset from Migos are officially engaged.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper was onstage with Offset at a Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia when Offset dropped to one knee and pulled out a diamond ring. Cardi B excitedly waved her hands and jumped around before Offset put the diamond on her hand.