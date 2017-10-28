SunTrust Bank provides mortgage-free home to veteran

A wounded military veteran and his family are the new owners of a mortgage-free home, thanks to SunTrust Bank.

Logan Wood, an infantry Army specialist who served from 2010 to 2015, was awarded the Purple Heart, Infantry Badge and Global War on Terrorism Badge for his bravery in Afghanistan, where he sustained injuries from an improvised explosive device (IED) blast.

More than 25 SunTrust onUp Together employees volunteered their time painting, hanging blinds and decorating to get the house ready for Saturday.

Logan and his wife Leeanne issued the following statement:

We are overwhelmed with emotion as we think about the generosity and support we’ve received from this community. One of our core values we want our kids to learn is anything is possible and to never give up. Today’s gift from SunTrust and the Military Warriors Support Foundation reaffirms that belief and provides us with a clear example of society at its best. We are so grateful to all the volunteers who helped make this house our home and are looking forward to writing a new chapter in our family’s life, creating moments together that will last a lifetime.

The Locust Grove home presented to the Wood family is the tenth home that SunTrust has donated through the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

