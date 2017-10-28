Traffic stop leads to confiscation of drugs, stolen merchandise

Two people were arrested during a traffic stop after deputies found drugs and stolen merchandise in their vehicle.

Larry Wayne Shifflett, 41, and Contessa Shifflett, 41, were stopped by authorities for speeding while driving on GA 401 October 26.

According to authorities, multiple pill bottles containing marijuana, alprazolam, and acetaminophen/codeine 300 were found inside the car during a search. They also found jewelry, designer sunglasses, laptops, tablets, cameras, collectable coins, baseball cards, and designer watches.

Both suspects were arrested and transported to Crisp County Detention Center.

Larry was charged with speeding in excess of maximum limits, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, and theft by receiving stolen property. Contessa was charged with possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, theft by receiving stolen property from another state, and possession of marijuana.

Authorities say some of the stolen property has been identified by a victim in Wentzville, Missouri.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.