Berry College student shot to death in Floyd County

Two men are in custody and charged in the fatal shooting of a Berry College student in Floyd County early Saturday morning.

Ricket Damon Carter III, 19 of Columbus and Troy Jamal Cokley, 19 of Riverdale have been charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

According to police, Carter and Cokley met up with 19 year-old Joseph McDaniel at an apartment around 2:30 a.m. An argument ensued and McDaniel was shot.

Carter and Cokley were later arrested at an apartment complex in Columbus.

