Freeze Watch takes effect in north Georgia Sunday night

Many communities in northern Georgia will be under a freeze watch Sunday night and into Monday morning as a cold front makes its way through the area.

The National Weather Service issued the watch as temperatures are expected to plummet into the upper 20's overnight.

CBS46 7-Day Forecast

The counties under the watch include: Dade, Walker, Catoosa, Whitfield, Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Chattooga, Gordon, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, White, Floyd, Bartow and Cherokee.

You're advised to keep vegetation inside and take steps to protect your pets from the frigid weather.

Temperatures will rebound by Monday as we'll climb back into the 70's by mid week with dry conditions.

