Suspect shoots man, pit bull puppy during armed robbery

Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man and a pit bull puppy during an armed robbery in Atlanta.

The incident, which was caught on surveillance camera on October 19, shows the suspect enter the home on the 100 block of Vine Street, pointing a gun at two residents inside.

The suspect then makes one of the victims lay over top an ottoman where he points a gun "execution style" at the back of the man's head. The video ends showing the suspect leaving out of the home through the front door and the victim chasing closely behind.

Later during the incident, police say the suspect shot the victim at least six times. They also found a pit bull puppy with gun shot wounds. The victim and the dog are both recovering.

The suspect was last seen in a red, smaller-model, Toyota or Kia. He is being sought on aggravated assault charges.

If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.