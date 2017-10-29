DeKalb Co. fire medic killed while driving to work

A fire medic who served 21 years with the DeKalb County Fire Department is dead after being involved in a fatal vehicle crash while traveling to work his other job in Meriwether County.

Brannon Davis, who also works as a fire medic with the Meriwether County Fire Department, lost his life during the crash on Friday.

He also served the citizens of Marietta County for 12 years.

RIP Senior Firefighter Brannon "BC" Davis.

BC was in an accident this morning enroute to his second job in Meriwether County.



Godspeed! — DeKalb Firefighters (@DCFRlocal1492) October 27, 2017

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

