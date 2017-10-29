DeKalb Co. fire medic killed while driving to work - CBS46 News

DeKalb Co. fire medic killed while driving to work

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: Meriwether County Government Source: Meriwether County Government
MERIWETHER COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

A fire medic who served 21 years with the DeKalb County Fire Department is dead after being involved in a fatal vehicle crash while traveling to work his other job in Meriwether County.

Brannon Davis, who also works as a fire medic with the Meriwether County Fire Department, lost his life during the crash on Friday.

He also served the citizens of Marietta County for 12 years.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46