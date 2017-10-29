3 teens killed, one critically injured following Gwinnett County crash

The resident of a Gwinnett County home is hospitalized with critical injuries sustained in a fire on Sunday.More >
Words can't describe the pain some feel about the loss of three promising Meadowcreek high school students.More >
Authorities are trying to locate a man they say is responsible for snatching jewelry on at least two occasions in Gwinnett County.More >
A Gwinnett County jury deliberated for 30 minutes before finding Marco Antonio Esparza-Castaneda guilty of aggravated child molestation of a 7-year-old girl.More >
Two men are in custody after they were busted with marijuana and a stolen gun during a traffic stop in Duluth on Saturday.More >
The parents of a 2-year-old boy have hired an attorney to help them pressure Emory University Hospital to move forward with their son's kidney transplant despite Emory's concern about the father's criminal history.More >
Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that took the lives of three teens on Friday night.More >
Astronomers around the world are trying to track down a small, fast-moving object that is zipping through our solar system.More >
Two men are in custody and charged in the fatal shooting of a Berry College student in Floyd County early Saturday morning.More >
A Memphis woman's three-hour commute was cut to 25 minutes thanks to her caring co-workers.More >
