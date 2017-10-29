3 teens killed, one critically injured following Gwinnett County crash

Words can't describe the pain some feel about the loss of three promising Meadowcreek high school students.

Nelson Umanzor, 18, Naseer Alwakeel, 16 and 18-year-old Brandon Martinez all lost their lives in a car crash after leaving their school's football game Friday night.

Joshua Briones was friends with Martinez. Just thinking about him makes Briones emotional.

"It was really unexpected. You would never think it would happen to them,” said Briones. "Brandon was always goofy. It’s hard talking about it because it’s just real unexpected. It's real hard.”

Many others are now on the same emotional roller coaster.

A memorial continues to grow where the students crashed on Steve Reynolds Boulevard, less than one mile from their high school. Police say Martinez swerved to avoid hitting another car when he lost control. They're investigating speed as a contributing factor.

Sunday, even those who didn't know the teens, stopped by to pay their respects.

“I couldn't sleep last night. Just up thinking about these young people and their families and their loved ones," said Pamela Latimer. Latimer lives down the street from the crash site. She has three kids of her own and can't imagine what the parents of the students are going through.

"This is a parents worst nightmare and this is something that no parent should have to go through and that's to lay their child to rest," continued Latimer.

A fourth passenger, 17-year-old Mesiah Allen, remains in critical condition at GMC Lawrenceville.

