Resident critically injured in Gwinnett County fire

The resident of a Gwinnett County home is hospitalized with critical injuries sustained in a fire on Sunday.

The fire started Sunday morning at the home on Luke Court near Braselton Highway in Buford.

Crews were able to put the fire out but the occupant inside the home was badly injured. They were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with what the Gwinnett County Fire Department describes as life-threatening injuries.

The home sustained severe damage.

No word on what caused the fire.

