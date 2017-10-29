CHOA surgeons show off their Halloween pumpkins

The parents of a 2-year-old boy have hired an attorney to help them pressure Emory University Hospital to move forward with their son's kidney transplant despite Emory's concern about the father's criminal history.More >
Gwinnett County police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that took the lives of three teens on Friday night.
Astronomers around the world are trying to track down a small, fast-moving object that is zipping through our solar system.
Two men are in custody and charged in the fatal shooting of a Berry College student in Floyd County early Saturday morning.
Idaho authorities say a woman who drove her sport utility vehicle off a cliff in a crash that killed her and her three young children did so deliberately.
