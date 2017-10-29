Drop in temperature causing loss in revenue for some business owners

A mother charged with killing her two young sons by placing them in an oven and turning it on is expected to appear in court on Monday.More >
A mother charged with killing her two young sons by placing them in an oven and turning it on is expected to appear in court on Monday.More >
A toddler in desperate need of a transplant is back in the hospital Sunday night due to an abdominal infection.More >
A toddler in desperate need of a transplant is back in the hospital Sunday night due to an abdominal infection.More >
With Sunday's cold weather Atlanta is seeing the hibernation Domino effect springing up around metro Atlanta.More >
With Sunday's cold weather Atlanta is seeing the hibernation Domino effect springing up around metro Atlanta.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man and a pit bull puppy during an armed robbery in Atlanta.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of shooting another man and a pit bull puppy during an armed robbery in Atlanta.More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
A Texas man fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend and ran over the couple with his truck before killing himself, police said.More >
A Texas man fatally shot his daughter’s boyfriend and ran over the couple with his truck before killing himself, police said.More >
Actor Kevin Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.More >
Actor Kevin Spacey says he is "beyond horrified" by allegations that he made sexual advances on a teen boy in 1986.More >
Nashville police are investigating an assault after a woman was allegedly struck in the face during an altercation at Corner Pub in Brentwood Saturday night.More >
Nashville police are investigating an assault after a woman was allegedly struck in the face during an altercation at Corner Pub in Brentwood Saturday night.More >
A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in a car crash.More >
A husband and wife from California who survived the mass shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival have since died in a car crash.More >
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >