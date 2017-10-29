Drop in temperature causing loss in revenue for some business owners

With Sunday's cold weather, Atlanta is seeing the hibernation domino effect spring up around metro Atlanta.

Local businesses say with the drop in temperature. people are staying home and that is costing them money.

CBS46 reporter Kai Beech took a trip to Atlanta's World Kite Festival at Piedmont Park. The weather has impacted the event for the second time. Saturday, the event was postponed due to rain.

"When the gusts get above 20 miles per hour as sensitive and precious as the big kites are we don't put them out," said Erinn Thomas-Roswell.

Across Atlanta people are bundling up and trying to keep warm during this cold snap. At Joe's on Juniper, bad weather means bad business.

"Very slow. Usually by now I'd have a full bar," said bartender Melissa Bush.

Bush says when temperatures start to drop and winds start picking up, sales start to slow down.

"At least about 60 percent at least. When it's cold and you have to come out of your comfortable house I get it," said Bush.

Now Bush and the staff here will be getting a lot less in tips because when the cold keeps people off the patio, it takes money out of their pockets.

