Community holds prayer vigil for toddler in need of kidney

A toddler in desperate need of a transplant is back in the hospital Sunday night due to an abdominal infection.

For weeks, CBS46 has been telling you about two-year-old AJ and his need of a kidney. AJ's father is a perfect match; however, Emory Hospital has put a hold on a transplant from his dad because of his arrest record.

Supporters and Congressman Hank Johnson held a prayer vigil outside Egleston Children's Hospital for the family. They still want answers from Emory Hospital as to why the two-year-old's father, Anthony Dickerson, can't give his son a kidney because of his criminal history.

According to the family, Dickerson was told he needed to be on good behavior for three to four months before he can give his son the kidney.

The parents have hired the Davis Bozeman Law Firm to help them pressure Emory University Hospital to move forward with their son's kidney transplant.

