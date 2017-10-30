Student remains hospitalized after crash that killed three others

A student at Meadowcreek High School in Gwinnett County is in stable but critical condition following a crash that killed three other students at the school on Friday.

The crash happened on Steve Reynolds Boulevard in unincorporated Norcross as the students were coming home from the school football game on Friday.

The preliminary investigation has revealed the 4 Runner was traveling in the left lane when it came upon a slower vehicle. Based on witness accounts and evidence collected at the scene, the driver of the 4 Runner, 18-year-old Brandon Martinez, swerved to the right to avoid a collision and lost control of the vehicle.

The 4 runner veered to the right and went airborne after striking a guardrail, then collided with a tree. The 4 Runner was heavily damaged, killing Martinez and two other passengers, 18-year-old Nelson Umanzor and 16-year-old Naseer Alwakeel. A fourth passenger, 17-year-old Mesiah Allen, is in stable but critical condition in the ICU unit at GMC Lawrenceville.

Grief counselors will be on hand at the school on Monday to offer support.

Meanwhile, a memorial continues to grow where the students crashed on Steve Reynolds Boulevard, less than one mile from their high school.

Sunday, even those who didn't know the teens, stopped by to pay their respects.

“I couldn't sleep. Just up thinking about these young people and their families and their loved ones," said Pamela Latimer. Latimer lives down the street from the crash site. She has three kids of her own and can't imagine what the parents of the students are going through.

"This is a parents worst nightmare and this is something that no parent should have to go through and that's to lay their child to rest," continued Latimer.

The Gwinnett County School district issued the following statement on Saturday:

"We have been notified that four Meadowcreek High School students were involved in a car accident last night. Tragically, three of the students did not survive and the fourth has been hospitalized.

The students involved in the accident, three seniors and one junior, have been very involved at the school. We know the loss of three of these young, promising lives will be difficult for students and staff, alike.

The school will have its counselors and emergency response teams at the school on Monday to assist those who need help coping with this loss. In the meantime, our prayers are with all of these students' families and the Meadowcreek community as they deal with this loss."

