Former police officer convicted for accepting bribes, computer fraud

A former police officer has found himself on the wrong side of the law.

Nathan VanBuren, a former Cumming Police Sergeant, was convicted by federal jury in Atlanta of taking bribes in exchange for providing sensitive law enforcement information.

“VanBuren broke the very laws he swore to uphold and enforce,” said U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak. “Police officers are afforded respect, and are expected to model integrity and honesty. This former officer undermined the hard work of other officers who serve, as well as the community’s trust and respect for the police.”

Evidence presented in court says while serving as an officer, VanBuren responded to a 911 call at a citizen's home. The citizen was arrested at this time. In July and August 2015, VanBuren and the citizen had additional communications. During those communications, VanBuren asked the citizen for a loan under the guise that his wages were being garnished and he had incurred financial debt due to his son’s medical and surgical expenses. The citizen felt threatened and reported VanBuren’s actions to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department and agreed to cooperate with law enforcement.

While cooperating with law enforcement, the citizen provided VanBuren $5000 in response to VanBuren’s repeated requests for money. During that meeting, the citizen asked whether VanBuren would search a sensitive police database to determine whether an individual was an undercover police officer. Ultimately, in exchange for $1000, VanBuren unlawfully accessed a law enforcement database and provided the results of that search to the citizen. VanBuren resigned before he was terminated by the Cumming Police Department.

VanBuren, 35 was found guilty of honest services wire fraud and computer fraud. Sentencing for VanBuren has not yet been scheduled.

