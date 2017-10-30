HUD Secretary Ben Carson visits properties in Atlanta

Dr. Ben Carson, the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, was in Atlanta Monday, and will remain in the city Tuesday.

Carson met with local leaders and tour a transformed permanent supportive housing development. On Tuesday, Carson will visit two holistically-designed communities supported by public-private partnerships.

The Senate voted 58-41 March 2, 2017 to confirm Carson as HUD Secretary.

