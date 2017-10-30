An intersection in Cobb Co. is under review after residents voice safety concerns

One traffic intersection in Cobb County has people who live around it petitioning for change.

They say the area is too dangerous and something must be done.

This is at the busy intersection of the East West Connector and Cooper Lake Road.

CBS46 Traffic Solution Reporter Vince Sims spoke with drivers about their concerns and showed viewers just how dangerous it is at the intersection of the East West Connector and Cooper Lake Road.

A few issues drivers constantly brought up was folks trying to turn left or make a U-turn, which is legal but dangerous, but many areas you just can’t see well enough around the cars.

On average nearly 31,000 cars a day travel on the East West Connector.

“Very dangerous,” said Dana Weathington.

That’s how many of them describe one part of it in particular.

The intersection at Cooper Lake Road.

“It’s a very dangerous intersection. There have been several wrecks when I come home from work,” she said. “I come by here everyday.”

It has reached the point that a Change.org petition has been started to push Cobb County Department of Transportation to make changes.

When asked what makes the intersection dangerous, drivers offered a variety of responses.

Weathington said “ people are not watching what they are doing especially when you are trying to turn right.”

Jeff Shirley said “it can be dangerous because it’s hard to see around this corner and when people rush out bad things happen.”

Seeing it is one thing, driving through it is another.

The CBS46 Weather Lab has multiple cameras and provides a thorough view of what drivers see while driving through the intersection.

While driving westbound on connector to make the u-turn you can see fine from the camera on top of the truck, but from the camera at the driver’s eye level it is hard to see around the cars in front of you.

When turning west on the connector from Cooper Lake drivers can barely see oncoming traffic because of the trees.

CBS46's Vince Sims reached out to Cobb County DOT and confirmed this intersection is now under review for possible safety changes.

“If it can be improved I’m all for it,” said one driver.

