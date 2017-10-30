BBB: Pet scam may have victimized tens of thousands of people - CBS46 News

BBB: Pet scam may have victimized tens of thousands of people

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
Connect
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The Better Business Bureau wants you to know about an international scam to sell pets online.

There are no pets, but the BBB believes there may be tens of thousands of victims in the U.S. and around the world.

Better Call Harry looks at how the scheme works and how to protect yourself when purchasing a pet.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Who is Harry Samler? »