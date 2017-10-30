BBB: Pet scam may have victimized tens of thousands of people

The Better Business Bureau wants you to know about an international scam to sell pets online. There are no pets, but the BBB believes there may be tens of thousands of victims in the U.S. and around the world.More >
When an insurance company issues payment on a claim, the check should be yours to cash. Unless there’s a co-signer.More >
Now that cooler weather is here, it’s time to give your air conditioner a break. Unless it’s already broken.More >
Hurricane Harvey damaged up to one million cars and trucks, according to industry estimates. Many of those cars are being repaired and some are already on used car lots, with more on the way. Better Call Harry has advice on how to tell if that car you're thinking about buying has been through a flood.More >
If you ever get a check in the mail from a lender offering to help pay your bills, do not cash it! What most people don't realize is that if you cash the check, you are agreeing to a high-interest loan.More >
Residents who live in the area of a new Publix location in Atlanta say thieves are breaking into and stealing vehicles right out of the parking lot.More >
It was discovered on Saturday that the roof at Mercedes-Benz Stadium leaked during a marching band competition.More >
A North Carolina couple is charged with felony child abuse after maggots were found in the diaper of an 18-month-old baby, one of seven children in their care, police said.More >
One man tried the six-legged snack in front of our cameras and he described them as "savory like sunflower seeds and crispy like chips."More >
Lake Lanier is one of the most popular get-away destinations in north Georgia. Every summer, it's swarmed by boaters, swimmers and people just looking for a place to relax.More >
