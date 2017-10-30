New technology helps police catch suspects without the high-speed chase

High-speed police chases may become a thing of the past with the use of StarChase’s deployable GPS trackers.

Canton Police used the new technology to track down a suspect after fleeing a traffic stop.

“We are extremely grateful to have been able to purchase this important equipment,” said Police Chief Mark Mitchell in a press release.

Every year there are more than 100,000 high-speed chases in the United States.

“We strongly believe the utilization of the two systems will further enhance our efforts to protect our community, help maintain the safety of our officers and strengthen our ability to apprehend individuals involved in criminal activity,” said Michell.

The technology unit is placed on the front of patrol vehicles and projects a GPS tracking device that clings to the back of a suspects vehicle.

Officers are able to track real-time movements of suspects without endangering the lives of other motorists.

The company provides GPS tracking technology for agencies in more than 40 states as well as internationally.

Their website states the device can be used for pursuit management, auto theft/ stolen recovery, special task forces, arm and narcotics trafficking, human trafficking and smuggling, as well as traffic and DUI enforcement.

