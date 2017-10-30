Young girl from Gaza loses leg, gets second chance at life with new prosthetic

Three years ago a 12-year-old girl lost one of her legs after an airstrike near Gaza.

Today the young girl is in Atlanta getting a second chance at making life a little easier for her.

Dan Zenas is hard at work in his Atlanta workshop and surrounded by tools as he constructs and perfects his latest creation.

“It’s worth getting up out of bed in the morning,” he said.

Each prosthetic is designed with a specific recipient in mind and aimed at turning an unfortunate sometimes sad story into a happy ending.

“It’s nice to be able to do something good.”

But what’s being done inside of this workshop is also making a huge difference outside of the building.

“She says she’s happy that she’s getting a new leg and that it’s lighter and better to walk with,” said the girl’s host mom. “She’s very happy.”

We’Am Al-Astal lost her leg several years ago, and though she received a prosthetic leg then, there was need for improvement.

Speaking about the original prosthetic, Zenas said “it’s not very well make and not very well fitted.”

That’s how he and the young girl became a team.

And through test trials they’re headed towards the finish line.

“She’ll be able to run,” he said.

Those with the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund brought Al-Astal to the United States.

The nonprofit fights medical and humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

Al-Astal is just one such story.

The young girl will spend several more weeks in the United States while Georgia Prosthetics continue to perfect her new leg before she returns home.

