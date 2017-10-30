Atlanta has October freeze for only third time in 47 years

After an October that's been mostly above average in Atlanta, the city saw its first October freeze since 2001.

First freeze

Atlanta typically sees its first freeze -- a temperature of 32 degrees or colder -- on Nov. 13 each year. This year's first freeze occurred Monday, which was two weeks ahead of schedule.

First freeze in Atlanta

Earliest on record - Oct. 11, 1906

- Oct. 11, 1906 This Year - Oct. 30

- Oct. 30 Typical first freeze - Nov 13

- Nov 13 Latest on record - Dec. 18, 1998

30's rare in October

We don't typically see too many 30-degree-days in October, which is when the temperature is 39 degrees or colder. So far this year, there have been two 30-degree-days, which is right at the average for October.

The most number of 30-degree-days on record in October is eight from 1917.

There were no 30-degree-days in October of last year or 2015. In fact, over the past five years -- including this year -- there have only been six total 30-degree-days in October for Atlanta.

October 30-degree-days

2017 - 2

- 2 2016 - 0

- 0 2015 - 0

- 0 2014 - 1

- 1 2013 - 3

Freezing days even rarer

Freezing days are even rarer in October for Atlanta. Prior to Monday, the last time we saw freezing temperatures for Atlanta in October was in 2001. Prior to that, it was 1976. There has only been three freezing days in Atlanta in October since 1970, which is almost 50 years.

When the low temperature dropped to 32 degrees Monday morning, it was 18 degrees below average.

