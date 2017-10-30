Hall County EMA director fired

Hall County Emergency Management Director David Kimbrell has been fired from the job.

A spokesperson with Hall County told CBS46 Kimbrell's employment was terminated on Oct. 26.

The spokesperson says Kimbrell violated county policies, but said additional information couldn't be shared due to an ongoing investigation.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson with the Hall County Sheriff's Office told CBS46 a separate investigation is underway to determine if there has been any criminal activity. The police spokesperson says the case was referred to them by Hall County Human Resources.

